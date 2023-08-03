Home States Kerala

Tender apology, BJP tells speaker

Party state president K Surendran said that the demand raised by BJP has gained support from organisations representing all sections of society.

Published: 03rd August 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker A N Shamseer, who is in the eye of a storm over his controversial comments, on his way to his cabin after holding a press meet at the media room at assembly on Wednesday. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The BJP has sought Speaker A N Shamseer’s apology over the controversial remarks he made on July 21. Party state president K Surendran said that the demand raised by BJP has gained support from organisations representing all sections of society.

“CPM and Shamseer are facing protests similar to the one seen during the Sabarimala agitation. CPM is trying to create communal polarisation using Shamseer and Mohamed Riyas as ‘suicide bombers.’

CPM is encouraging them only to garner the support of the Muslim community. One cannot accept Shamseer insulting Hindus while publicly supporting the rituals in the Muslim religion. Shamseer is practising blasphemy,” he said at a press conference. Surendran also criticised Congress for not taking a stern stand on the issue.

“Is the Congress not taking a decision in fear of the Muslim League and Jamaat e Islami?  What will be the Congress position in the assembly where Shamseer is the speaker? We will organise a strong protest outside the assembly,” he said.”BJP has only contempt for the activists who bat for equality in Sabarimala and keep silent on Muthalaq and Uniform Civil Code. NSS’ position is that of believers. BJP will support NSS’ stand. Everyone can participate in the ‘Namajapa procession,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union minister V Muraleedharan has said that the stand taken by the CPM and Shamseer that they won’t tender an apology is a challenge to Hindu society. 

"CPM is not taking the protests of NSS and SNDP seriously. It is interesting to know what the Congress position on CPM’s stand is,” he said.

