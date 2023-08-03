Home States Kerala

Vinayan calls on Pinarayi seeking action against Ranjith

Published: 03rd August 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Director Vinayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state film awards controversy took a new turn when director Vinayan met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday to file a complaint against Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith. In addition to the complaint, Vinayan provided evidence, including an audio clip of jury members corroborating his allegations against Ranjith. The complaint asserts that Ranjith meddled in the selection process and intentionally omitted Vinayan’s film, ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’, which was released last year, from the list of awardees.

After submitting the complaint, Vinayan told reporters that Ranjith should resign as he misused his position. “I have no personal enmity with Ranjith. But he misused his official position. I have submitted materials that were not made public earlier, which support my complaint,” he said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian had defended Ranjith, asserting that awards were given to deserving recipients, and there is no need for a probe. He said the jury’s decision will not be revisited and denied any interference from Ranjith in the selection process.  

The row surrounding the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards escalated when Vinayan released an audio clip of jury member Nemom Pushparaj, substantiating his allegations of jury manipulation by Ranjith. In a Facebook post, Vinayan presented the audio clip, where Pushparaj can be heard expressing that Ranjith is unfit to continue as the chairman of the academy.

Vinayan accused Ranjith of denying him an award for his film ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’, alleging that Ranjith influenced jury members to disregard films by directors he dislikes. Vinayan claimed that a senior jury member attempted to inform the cultural minister’s personal secretary and the Chalachitra Academy secretary about Ranjith’s interference. 

