Youth’s death in custody: eight police officers suspended

An autopsy further revealed that there are about 13 injuries on his body and the cause of death will be confirmed only after the scientific examination of internal organs.  

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Eight police officers have been suspended pending an inquiry into the death of a youth while in the custody of Tanur police in Malappuram. The suspension order was issued by Thrissur Range DIG for a fair probe of the case.

The suspended police personnel include six officers from the Tanur police station and one each from Parappanangadi and Kalpakancheri stations. Thamir Jiffry, 30, who was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in a narcotics case, collapsed and died in police custody. 

Meanwhile, a crystal-shaped object wrapped in a plastic sheet was found inside Thamir’s stomach during postmortem. Officers suspect that the object is MDMA and Thamir swallowed it when he was caught.

The autopsy further revealed that there are about 13 injuries on his body. However, it is yet to be finalised whether the wounds were caused by police torture. The cause of death will be confirmed only after the scientific examination of internal organs.  

Jiffry was one of the gang members caught with 18gm of MDMA. A police team led by sub-inspector Krishnalal got information about the drug deal in Tanur around 1 AM on Tuesday and arrested Thamir along with Mansoor, Abid,  Jabir, and K T Muhammad.

The police said Thamir fainted while in police custody and they took him to hospital. The duty doctor testified that Thamir was brought to the hospital at 4.30 AM on Tuesday but he had no pulse. 

