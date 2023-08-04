Concerted move to convert India into a theocratic state: Speaker

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Even as the controversy over his speech on inculcating scientific temper in educational institutions is raging, Speaker A N Shamseer has reiterated that promoting science does not mean rejecting religion. Speaking after inaugurating the higher secondary building of RM School at Melattoor in Malappuram on Thursday, Shamseer said there is a concerted move to convert India to a theocratic state.

“The meaning of secularism is not denying religion, but it means that while the country does not have any religion, people can have a religion of their choice,” he said, adding that all people have the right to believe and propagate their religion.

“It is the duty of every believer to resist the well-orchestrated attempt to convert the country into a theocratic state,” Shamseer said. He added that the duty of the people is to protect the Constitution of the country.

Stressing the need to propagate science, Shamseer said science is truth. “Propagating science doesn’t mean rejecting religion. The situation in the country warrants deliberate spreading of scientific temper,” he said. Shamseer asked the students to uphold secular values. “Kerala is well-known for its secular tradition and we should not allow any force to create division among us,” he said.

