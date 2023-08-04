Home States Kerala

Concerted move to convert India into a theocratic state: Speaker

Speaking after inaugurating the higher secondary building of RM School at Melattoor in Malappuram on Thursday, Shamseer said science is the truth and asked the students to uphold secular values.

Published: 04th August 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Speaker A N Shamseer. (File photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Even as the controversy over his speech on inculcating scientific temper in educational institutions is raging, Speaker A N Shamseer has reiterated that promoting science does not mean rejecting religion. Speaking after inaugurating the higher secondary building of RM School at Melattoor in Malappuram on Thursday, Shamseer said there is a concerted move to convert India to a theocratic state.

“The meaning of secularism is not denying religion, but it means that while the country does not have any religion, people can have a religion of their choice,” he said, adding that all people have the right to believe and propagate their religion.

“It is the duty of every believer to resist the well-orchestrated attempt to convert the country into a theocratic state,” Shamseer said. He added that the duty of the people is to protect the Constitution of the country.

Stressing the need to propagate science, Shamseer said science is truth. “Propagating science doesn’t mean rejecting religion. The situation in the country warrants deliberate spreading of scientific temper,” he said. Shamseer asked the students to uphold secular values. “Kerala is well-known for its secular tradition and we should not allow any force to create division among us,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSS A N Shamseer
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp