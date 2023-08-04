Home States Kerala

Congress remains guarded on Speaker row in Kerala

While the party does not want to ruffle the feathers of NSS, it wants to stay away from being identified with BJP

BJP workers take out a march to the Secretariat in protest against the case registered against the NSS leadership for organising the ‘Namajapa Yathra’, on Thursday. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the row over Speaker A N Shamseer’s remarks is creating ripples in the state’s political sphere, the Congress state leadership has chosen to tread a cautious path, as it doesn’t want to upset the NSS leadership. With the Lok Sabha election around the corner, Congress cannot afford to ruffle the feathers of NSS. However, the party does not want to be on the same page as the BJP. Many feel that the void left by senior leader Oommen Chandy is being greatly felt now as he would have tactfully dealt with the current situation.

The Congress leadership has decided to endorse the NSS, thereby continuing with agitation against the CPM. Many local Congress leaders were part of the Namajapa Yatra taken out by the Thiruvananthapuram NSS Union on Wednesday. However, the Congress does not want to be identified with the RSS and is keen to avoid being on the same platform as the BJP. 

The Congress which has been silent on the issue for a long, openly came out against Shamseer only on Wednesday. That too after realising that the BJP will try to cash in on the situation, which is gradually developing like the Sabarimala women's entry protest. Both Satheesan and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala made statements realising the BJP’s move to take political advantage. 

With the Assembly session commencing on Monday, the Congress state leadership will put pressure on the Speaker to correct his statement. Congress state president K Sudhakaran has already stated that the party will not allow anyone to corner the NSS on the issue. On Thursday, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told reporters at Kerala House in New Delhi that the CPM has been trying to cover up administrative lapses by whipping up communal passions.

“Taking a cue from the Sangh Parivar, the CPM is trying to create division in society. We took a stand not to aggravate the situation hoping that the CPM would take steps to douse the fire they ignited. But nothing happened,” said Satheesan. 

A senior Congress MP told TNIE that had Oommen Chandy been alive, things would have been different. “Chennithala shares excellent camaraderie with the NSS. Satheesan came up with a tit-for-tat reply by quoting Mahatma Gandhi. However, the absence of veteran leader Oommen Chandy is being felt as he is known to have close ties with community organisations like the NSS,” he said.

Petition to remove Shamseer before the President

A complaint has been filed before the President of India seeking to remove A N Shamseer as Assembly Speaker for his remarks on myth and science. In his petition before the President, Advocate Koshy Jacob, practising in the Supreme Court, alleged that the Speaker violated his oath of office. Koshy further alleged that the Speaker hurt religious sentiments by making a communally provocative statement.

Referring to the remarks, Koshy said, by deliberately and intentionally making an insult he has offended the religious feelings of the devotees of Lord Ganesh. He has also promoted enmity between different religious groups. “Such an act on the part of a person holding a constitutional post is a gross violation of the oath of office,” he said.

