Crackdown on quacks: Doctors go undercover to expose fakes

General Practitioners Association digs up backgrounds of suspected impostors, gathers evidence, corroborates facts and alerts authorities regarding quack doctors.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAMJobin Babu, a former general practitioner hailing from Kozhikode, was recently exposed as a master of deception. Till recently he was working in various private hospitals in Wayanad using the registration number of his estranged wife, Sinu (name changed). The impersonation came to light as part of the General Practitioners Association’s relentless campaign against bogus practitioners -- aimed at cleaning up clinical practice in the state -- that was launched in June. 

GPA has a group of doctors who don the role of detectives to expose quackery. They brave personal threats to dig up the backgrounds of suspected impostors, gather evidence, corroborate facts, and alert authorities. “Jobin claimed to have completed his MBBS from Pariyaram Medical College. He married a medical doctor and used her registration to practice medicine. We managed to contact Sinu, who is now working abroad. With her cooperation, we unravelled Jobin’s true identity and subsequently filed an official complaint,” said Dr Ashik Basheer, joint secretary of GPA.

Doctors in the region were shocked by the expose and they quickly removed him from their professional network. 

Quack Cell gets cracking

GPA’s Quack Cell initiative is already bearing fruit, unearthing nearly a hundred leads on fake practitioners. Of these, twenty have been meticulously validated, leading to the apprehension of several offenders. 

“We are all working doctors who use our spare time to pursue this mission. With our extensive network in 77 taluks, our dedicated team methodically verifies the authenticity of complaints,” said Ashik. “Our members have faced death threats from individuals and organisations who are affected by our exposes. Nevertheless, we have helped in nabbing culprits,” he added.

GPA members faced death threats after they exposed Murugeshwari, who was practising at a private hospital in Kothamangalam. The 29-year-old hailed from Thirunelveli and was using the registration number of a neurologist. But she made a mistake in selecting the registration number, which she used in seals issued on death certificates and prescriptions. The association realised that she was using a five-figure registration number, which could only belong to a senior doctor, considering that newer registrations are in six figures. 

Complicity in play

Only duly registered medical professionals sanctioned by the Kerala State Medical Councils (KSMC), which succeeded the erstwhile Travancore Cochin Medical Council, are authorised to practice medicine in the state. Despite this mandate, instances of MBBS students, dropouts, and unqualified medical graduates who studied abroad practising unchecked abound. The GPA found that several clinics and hospitals in rural areas are complicit in making illegal appointments. 

“These establishments employ quacks as a source of cheap labour, conveniently avoiding any form of registration or accountability. The prescriptions issued by these quacks do not have any seal with a registration number,” said Ashik. 

While the medical community is well aware of the practice of appointing students who have not cleared the Medical Council of India’s screening test, known as the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), police inquiries falter when hospitals find ways to support illegal appointments. 

KSMC lacks a comprehensive mechanism to weed out quacks, despite possessing the authority to take action against both individuals and institutions. 

“The responsibility of vetting the credentials of employees lies with appointing authorities. Regrettably, numerous hospitals neglect to verify the authenticity of registrations with us,” said Dr Harikumaran Nair G S, president (modern medicine), KSMC. “Other functions of the council will be affected if we go after quacks. The organisation and the public should be supportive enough to make the combing system effective,” he said. According to him, the introduction of a national-level unified registration system will help in verifying the registration numbers of doctors.

