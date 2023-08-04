Devikulam panchayat’s fifth woman president has father for inspiration

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: When P Jeyalakshmi was elected president of Devikulam block panchayat on Tuesday, it was a proud moment for the tea-plantation community in Munnar. Jeyalakshmi succeeded her father, P Palanivel, a plantation worker-turned-politician who served as the first president of the block panchayat from 1995 to 2000. Both got their tickets to the block panchayat through the CPI.

Palanivel, who was later named district panchayat president, is currently the CPI’s district assistant secretary. Unlike her seasoned-politician father, Jeyalakshmi’s victory was unexpected. The election was necessitated by the resignation of former president Anantharani Das following political disputes.

Speaking to TNIE, Jeyalakshmi said she remembers accompanying her father to the block and district panchayat offices.

“I entered politics only recently. Until then I was running an Akshaya centre in Munnar. My father’s political life has always inspired me. He was able to introduce many development projects as block panchayat president,” she remembers.

“He is keen that I have a deep understanding of the subjects that I will be dealing with.” Since Devikulam block comprises primarily tea plantations, apart from tribal-dominated areas, Jeyalakshmi says her activities will focus mainly on the development of the plantation community.

“Existing rules and the construction ban have turned into stumbling blocks in implementing development projects. Since most of the land in Munnar and Devikulam areas is owned by a private tea company, the delay in getting land surrendered from the company results in many projects not being implemented on time,” she said.

“But we have decided to discuss development projects in the committee and take a common decision to present them before the minister concerned to get them implemented in a timely manner,” Jeyalakshmi stresses. Jeyalakshmi is the fifth women president to serve as Devikulam block panchayat president.

“Being a woman, I will also accord priority to women’s welfare,” she added.

