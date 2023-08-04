Home States Kerala

Government to set up industrial park for EV sub-systems

The government formulated an EV policy in 2019, appointing K-DISC as the nodal agency to spearhead its formulation and implementation.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve unveiling the LTO battery prototype. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government is taking a step towards promoting the development of Electric Vehicle (EV) subsystems by establishing an exclusive industrial park. This park aims to leverage the expertise gained from the EV Consortium project and foster innovation and collaboration within the EV industry, according to a statement from Industries Minister P Rajeeve’s office.

The announcement was made during the unveiling ceremony of a prototype LTO (Lithium Titanium Oxide) battery jointly developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTPL), and the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC). The LTO electrode material, provided by TTPL, underwent a standardisation process at VSSC. This groundbreaking LTO battery (20 Ah) boasts remarkable energy density, faster charging capabilities, and enhanced safety features, the communication said.  

The government formulated an EV policy in 2019, appointing K-DISC as the nodal agency to spearhead its formulation and implementation. Subsequently, an EV Development and Manufacturing Consortium was established in collaboration with TTPL, VSSC, C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), and Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology (TrEST) Research Park. 

The consortium’s goal is to localise approximately 60 - 70 per cent of EV components in Kerala, including vital elements like batteries, power electronics, power controllers, electric drives, and battery management systems. “Through persistent efforts and the synergistic collaboration of the consortium, significant progress has been achieved in lithium-ion battery development, thanks to the contributions of TTPL and VSSC. Additionally, the battery management system technology has received a significant boost with the support of C-DAC,” the statement said.

