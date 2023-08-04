In a changing milieu, 200-year-old Kalathatt of Attuvassery fights to remain relevant

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the serene village of Attuvassery, in Kollam district, stands a remarkable landmark: The Kalathatt -- a traditional waiting shed with a roof crafted from coconut fronds. Beyond its architectural import, the 200-year-old structure embodies the very identity of the village, holding deep historical and cultural significance.

Throughout its long and storied history, the Kalathatt has been a sanctuary for weary travellers and a venue for village gatherings. It provided solace to paddy and dairy farmers alike, who would take respite under its shade after long hours of toil. The nearby well served as a vital source of water, quenching the thirst of all who took refuge.

According to Ramachandran Pillai, a former high school teacher and writer, the Kalathatt was built by the Nair Thundil family of Attuvassery. “The area adjoining the Kalathatt housed a bustling cattle market that was surrounded by paddy fields. It was constructed by the Thundil family, who generously provided the land and necessary support to build this place of gathering,’’ Ramchandran told TNIE.

Beyond the structure, the Kalathatt also embodies mythical beliefs, adding to its allure. It is believed that Goddess Kali once rested at the Kalathatt before continuing her journey to the Kaniyapoyika Devi Temple, in Puthoor, where she eventually attained nirvana. Local lore also holds that members of the Harijan community had offered water to the goddess while she rested at the Kalathatt, enhancing its spiritual aura.

Over the years, the responsibility for the Kalathatt’s upkeep has returned to the Thundil family.

Every year, they dutifully replace the roof. However, the family is now concerned about the future upkeep of this historical treasure.

“Since our generation, our family has taken on the responsibility of preserving the Kalathatt. It is hard to pinpoint the exact age of the structure, but it is certainly over two centuries old,” says Jayakumari Amma P, a social activist and member of the family.

“I still remember when people from far and wide would visit to enjoy the tranquil ambience. Though the landscape has changed with the disappearance of the paddy fields and the cattle market, the Kalathatt continues to provide a calming atmosphere, connecting with every visitor on a profound level,” she adds.

