INTERVIEW | CM is aware of everything... He should respond: G Sukumaran Nair

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as a section of BJP-Yuva Morcha and CPM leaders were engaged in a war of words over A N Shamseer’s recent remarks on propagating myths through the educational system and how that’s hurting scientific temper, the Nair Service Society stole the show by demanding an apology from the speaker for his reference to Lord Ganesha. In an interview with TNIE, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair asserts that the government must respond to the issues of the Hindu faithful.

Why has the NSS sought an apology from Shamseer? That too ten days after his speech

Shamseer’s remarks have pained devotees. A person holding a constitutional position shouldn’t have made remarks about a Hindu deity. NSS responded only after examining the circumstances in which the statements were made. We don’t adopt a stance on a subject without understanding it deeply.



But CPM has turned down the NSS demand. Shamseer did not respond favourably either

M V Govindan is not part of the government, but merely a politician. Let him respond to party activists. Since the speaker is involved, we are awaiting a response from the government.

Do you expect a response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan?

Do you think anything happens without the knowledge of the chief minister? He is aware of all things going around. The CM should respond. Then, we will take further steps. If he continues his silence, we have our options. You may remember the formidable force unleashed as part of the Sabarimala protests, though they were extremely peaceful in nature.



There is an allegation that the NSS stance imperils communal harmony as Shamseer is being targeted for his name

No, that’s wrong. We don’t have any personal issues with Shamseer. He has visited the NSS headquarters on a few occasions. We will respond in a similar manner to whosoever is at the other end. Here, the mistake is on the part of the speaker, and that makes it more serious. Shamseer has adopted a double standard on the issue of faith. I never speak against any religion. But some vested interests are trying to gain political mileage by triggering communal sentiments.

Govt has initiated a case against the NSS vice president and others in connection with ‘nama japa yatra’...

It is unfair. We will fight it legally. If the chanting of mantras is not permitted, we will definitely seek a solution.

There is talk that NSS is batting for UDF ahead of the Puthuppally byelection and the 2024 general election

NSS has not altered its equidistant stance. We don’t need the support of any political party to raise our issues. We don’t have any political motive and won’t kneel before any government or party. At the same time, we appreciate the support offered by various political parties on this issue. I am not seeking any personal gain either as I don’t see any position larger than the post of NSS general secretary.

Do you think NSS has failed to garner the support of prominent community organisations such as SNDP on the issue?

Though Shamseer’s statement has pained all Hindus, some community leaders have failed to respond and uphold the dignity of the faithful.

KOTTAYAM: Even as a section of BJP-Yuva Morcha and CPM leaders were engaged in a war of words over A N Shamseer’s recent remarks on propagating myths through the educational system and how that’s hurting scientific temper, the Nair Service Society stole the show by demanding an apology from the speaker for his reference to Lord Ganesha. In an interview with TNIE, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair asserts that the government must respond to the issues of the Hindu faithful. Why has the NSS sought an apology from Shamseer? That too ten days after his speech Shamseer’s remarks have pained devotees. A person holding a constitutional position shouldn’t have made remarks about a Hindu deity. NSS responded only after examining the circumstances in which the statements were made. We don’t adopt a stance on a subject without understanding it deeply. But CPM has turned down the NSS demand. Shamseer did not respond favourably eithergoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); M V Govindan is not part of the government, but merely a politician. Let him respond to party activists. Since the speaker is involved, we are awaiting a response from the government. Do you expect a response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan? Do you think anything happens without the knowledge of the chief minister? He is aware of all things going around. The CM should respond. Then, we will take further steps. If he continues his silence, we have our options. You may remember the formidable force unleashed as part of the Sabarimala protests, though they were extremely peaceful in nature. There is an allegation that the NSS stance imperils communal harmony as Shamseer is being targeted for his name No, that’s wrong. We don’t have any personal issues with Shamseer. He has visited the NSS headquarters on a few occasions. We will respond in a similar manner to whosoever is at the other end. Here, the mistake is on the part of the speaker, and that makes it more serious. Shamseer has adopted a double standard on the issue of faith. I never speak against any religion. But some vested interests are trying to gain political mileage by triggering communal sentiments. Govt has initiated a case against the NSS vice president and others in connection with ‘nama japa yatra’... It is unfair. We will fight it legally. If the chanting of mantras is not permitted, we will definitely seek a solution. There is talk that NSS is batting for UDF ahead of the Puthuppally byelection and the 2024 general election NSS has not altered its equidistant stance. We don’t need the support of any political party to raise our issues. We don’t have any political motive and won’t kneel before any government or party. At the same time, we appreciate the support offered by various political parties on this issue. I am not seeking any personal gain either as I don’t see any position larger than the post of NSS general secretary. Do you think NSS has failed to garner the support of prominent community organisations such as SNDP on the issue? Though Shamseer’s statement has pained all Hindus, some community leaders have failed to respond and uphold the dignity of the faithful.