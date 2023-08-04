Home States Kerala

MPs and MLAs among offenders detected by AI traffic cameras

The fines imposed on erring motorists amounted to Rs 25 crore, but only Rs 3.3 crore has been collected so far.

Published: 04th August 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vehicles of 19 MLAs and 10 MPs, along with 328 government-owned vehicles, have been booked for traffic offences through the Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras within a month, said Transport Minister Antony Raju. The MVD has issued e-chalans to all traffic offenders, regardless of their status as MPs or MLAs, he added.

After chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the AI-enabled camera system, the minister told reporters that an MP’s vehicle was found violating traffic rules six times, while an MLA’s vehicle was caught breaking traffic regulations on seven occasions. However, the minister refrained from disclosing the names of the elected representatives involved. 

The AI cameras have detected 32.42 lakh traffic offences until Wednesday (August 2). Out of these, 15.83 lakh cases were examined, and e-chalans were generated for 3.82 lakh offences. The MVD has sent e-chalans to 3.23 lakh motorists for their violations,the minister informed. 

The fines imposed on erring motorists amounted to Rs 25 crore, but only Rs 3.3 crore has been collected so far. To tackle non-payment issues, the government plans to restrict the renewal of vehicle insurance for motorists who fail to pay the fines. Despite the challenges, the government believes that the implementation of AI cameras has resulted in a reduction in the number of road accidents and related fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMotor Vehicle Department Speed cameras
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp