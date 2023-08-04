Shamseer issue a tightrope walk for CPM, NSS

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caution is the catchword for both CPM and NSS, the two major stakeholders in the raging controversy over Speaker A N Shamseer’s remarks on myth and science. With barely a year left for the LS election, the CPM leadership which strongly stands by Shameer in the ongoing row, is keen not to antagonise the NSS. The NSS which spearheaded the Sabarimala protest is also walking a tightrope.

Though its Left allies are with the party and Shamseer on the issue, the CPM is taking cautious steps. LDF partners are yet to make their stance clear on the issue. In the wake of the bitter lessons from the Sabarimala protest, the CPM, even while standing stern behind Shamseer, is keen to avoid any provocative comments.

Many parties, including KC(M), have a good rapport with NSS. “We have a good relationship with NSS from the time of K M Mani,” party chairman Jose K Mani told TNIE. “We do not want to aggravate the situation. We want to solve the issue. It’s better we do not make a statement at this point,” he said.

“In LDF, KC(M) could even play the role of an interlocutor. Normally, CPM likes to negotiate directly, and leave all options open,” a CPM state committee leader said. The CPM is also aware that this time the NSS does not have many options before it. Though the Congress has extended its support to the caste organisation, it is also taking a balanced view. During the Sabarimala protest, Congress was at the forefront of the stir pushing the BJP to the margins. Congress is aware that the BJP is trying to create communal polarisation by specifically pointing out Shamseer’s religious identity.

The IUML also recognises this ploy. The CPM secretariat is of the view that Congress will not be able to stretch the issue beyond a limit as other Muslim fringe organisations like SDPI and Welfare Party will use the opportunity to corner the League.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders are making visits to NSS headquarters leaving the Congress a mere spectator. According to CPM, without the active participation of Congress and UDF, NSS’ attempts to don the role of a kingmaker won’t succeed.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caution is the catchword for both CPM and NSS, the two major stakeholders in the raging controversy over Speaker A N Shamseer’s remarks on myth and science. With barely a year left for the LS election, the CPM leadership which strongly stands by Shameer in the ongoing row, is keen not to antagonise the NSS. The NSS which spearheaded the Sabarimala protest is also walking a tightrope. Though its Left allies are with the party and Shamseer on the issue, the CPM is taking cautious steps. LDF partners are yet to make their stance clear on the issue. In the wake of the bitter lessons from the Sabarimala protest, the CPM, even while standing stern behind Shamseer, is keen to avoid any provocative comments. Many parties, including KC(M), have a good rapport with NSS. “We have a good relationship with NSS from the time of K M Mani,” party chairman Jose K Mani told TNIE. “We do not want to aggravate the situation. We want to solve the issue. It’s better we do not make a statement at this point,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In LDF, KC(M) could even play the role of an interlocutor. Normally, CPM likes to negotiate directly, and leave all options open,” a CPM state committee leader said. The CPM is also aware that this time the NSS does not have many options before it. Though the Congress has extended its support to the caste organisation, it is also taking a balanced view. During the Sabarimala protest, Congress was at the forefront of the stir pushing the BJP to the margins. Congress is aware that the BJP is trying to create communal polarisation by specifically pointing out Shamseer’s religious identity. The IUML also recognises this ploy. The CPM secretariat is of the view that Congress will not be able to stretch the issue beyond a limit as other Muslim fringe organisations like SDPI and Welfare Party will use the opportunity to corner the League. Meanwhile, the BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders are making visits to NSS headquarters leaving the Congress a mere spectator. According to CPM, without the active participation of Congress and UDF, NSS’ attempts to don the role of a kingmaker won’t succeed.