11 fall sick after getting jabs at Punalur Taluk Hospital

According to a statement by a health official at the hospital, the patients experienced dizziness and shivering around 9.30 PM, an hour after getting the injections.

Published: 05th August 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 11 people, including children, fell ill after being administered injections at Punalur Taluk Hospital on Friday night. Hospital sources said the inpatients who received jabs by 8.30 PM complained of uneasiness almost an hour later. They reported fatigue and other symptoms following which some of them were admitted to the intensive care unit for observation.

Though it’s yet to be known what had gone wrong, local sources suspect that the distilled water used in the injection could have been contaminated resulting in uneasiness.

As the patients fell unconscious, eight of them were transferred to the intensive care unit at the same hospital as a precaution and three children were shifted to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. All the patients had been admitted to the hospital’s pay ward for various ailments. 

According to a statement by a health official at the hospital, the patients experienced dizziness and shivering around 9.30 PM. Investigations were immediately initiated, and the medical records of each patient were thoroughly examined. Although the medications and treatments vary for each patient, initial findings suggest that there may have been an issue with the ratio of solution mixed with the antibiotic.

