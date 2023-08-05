A Christian priest who transcends barriers of religious differences

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Sopanasangeetham, a form of classical music rendered with the drum beats of edakka, has been capturing the minds of tune lovers in the state for decades. Though it is considered temple music as the singers perform the art by standing beside the holy steps (sopanam) leading to the sanctum sanctorum of a shrine, a Christian priest in Thrissur has transcended the barriers of such religious differences.

Fr Roy Vadakkan, the vicar of St Theresa’s Ship Church in Eravu, learnt to play the edakka for his pure passion for drumming. Roy also sings Christian devotional songs along with the beats invoking a feel of sopanasangeetham. The priest singing ‘Parishudhathmave..’, a popular Christian devotional song, with the drum beats of edakka has received appreciation from many quarters.

Fr Roy started learning to play edakka about two years back from Peringodu Manikandan Asan.

“I used to play the conga drum during my college days and I’ve always been a fan of such instruments. Moreover, the rhythm of percussion instruments is in the blood and thoughts of every Thrissurite,” said Fr Roy.

He started taking edakka lessons while working as the vice-principal of Jyothi Engineering College.

“Art unites people. I want to convey this message to the public through my skills. Religious beliefs should not stop anybody from learning what they like. I shared my interest in learning sopanasangeetham with Njeralath Harigovindan, a noted sopanasangeetham artist. He helped me contact Manikandan Asan who readily agreed to teach me,” said Fr Roy.

Roy added that discussions are going on to explore the possibilities of penning devotional songs and composing them like sopanasangeetham for Christian believers.

“Sopanasangeetham is considered an art form used to praise the almighty. As a vicar, my job is also the same, worshipping god. So I felt that sopanasangeetham would be the perfect art form to learn as a Christian priest,” he said.

