Beyond belief, Ganesha inspires an artist to dream bigger

As an artist who had created thousands of forms of the deity in his career, Manilal did not have it easy in the world of art.

Manilal Sabarimala. (Photo | Express)

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: It was in 2015 that Manilal Sabarimala felt that he was not doing justice to his art. He felt a sort of creative block, unable to recreate his favourite form of Lord Ganesha, something he had been doing for nearly 16 years. A renowned name in the artists’ fraternity, the 60-year-old decided to take a break from the world of colours.

“It was not deliberate. But I could not keep doing what I had for many years,” he says. Manilal’s sabbatical ended up lasting nearly one and a half years.

It was then that Manilal decided to revisit his old works. Much to his surprise, it was one such painting that cajoled him back into the world of art. For a change, this time, he chose to draw. My hindrances were removed by Lord Ganesha, who, according to belief, removes obstacles, says Manilal with a grin. “I am not troubled by the question of whether Lord Ganesha is a myth or not.

That is some other’s problem. To me, Ganesha is a source of inspiration. I do not think that he would create obstacles if one doesn’t break coconuts in temples,” says Manilal.

Now, he is on a mission to launch his dream work, 10,000 drawings of Lord Ganesha on a 20x5-ft canvas.

“The work has been recognised by Universal Record Forum (URF) as the first of its kind. It would be officially recognised in a meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on August 21,” Manilal adds.

As an artist who had created thousands of forms of the deity in his career, Manilal did not have it easy in the world of art. “I graduated in botany and followed it up with a B Ed from Bengaluru, which helped me to get a teacher’s job in Bhutan,” It was in 1988 that he first travelled to the tranquil Himalayan nation. He stayed there for around 11 years. 

Unintentional at first, couldn’t paint anything else later, says Manilal

Manilal continued to pursue his passion for art at his workplace, drawing appreciation from colleagues and friends. When his wife was transferred to Kendriya Vidyalaya Hyderabad, he accompanied her. By that time, he started nurturing hopes of becoming a full-fledged artist. Manilal met the principal of Hyderabad Fine Arts College but was deeply hurt by the indifference he encountered.

“I decided to become an artist, no matter the cost.” Those were the years that shaped him, as he started creating Ganesha forms. “It was not intentional in the beginning. But as it transpired, I couldn’t paint anything else. Whatever I painted had shades of the deity,” he recounts.

It was in Hyderabad that his first exhibition of Ganesha paintings was held — at the Srishti Art Gallery. His unique interpretations drew attention from other parts of the country. “I held shows at New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel for three consecutive years.”

In 2009, his wife Dr Rani was appointed vice principal of Pattom Kendriya Vidyalaya, in Thiruvananthapuram. After years in exile, he was back in Kerala, as an accomplished artist.

“By this time, I had completed my BFA and MFA from Mysore University. It opened a new world for me as I was able to interact with renowned artists during my stint as a student there,” Manilal said.

Back in Kerala, he started Anokhii, an organisation to help organise painting exhibitions of artists from India and abroad. “I was fortunate to have the backing of renowned artist Kanayi Kunhiraman in this venture,” he said. He organised nine group shows across the country. “But Covid disrupted our activities temporarily.”Currently based in Payyanur, Manilal says: “For me, Ganesha is not a myth. It is a concept that provides energy and powers my artistic explorations.”

