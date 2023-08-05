BJP extends olive branch to dissenters in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eager to set its house in order ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP state leadership has seemingly decided to end hostility towards dissenting voices within the party.

The party leadership has reinstated former spokespersons Sandeep G Varrier and P R Sivasankaran into the state committee. While Sandeep was removed in October 2022, Sivasankaran was shunted out in October 2021.

The reinstatement comes a week after the BJP appointed state vice-president Sobha Surendran as the Prabhari (in charge) of Kozhikode district, a move that surprised many as Sobha had been a staunch critic of state president K Surendran and Union minister V Muraleedharan.

In fact, Sobha had approached the BJP national leadership complaining that she was being kept away from party functions.

BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh, who was sidelined under the Surendran regime, has returned to the north Kerala region in charge. He will also function as the Prabhari of Karshaka Morcha, BJP’s farmers’ wing. It is said the move to bring dissenting leaders on board has been taken based on the national leadership’s directive to unite the party.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a statewide campaign to rejuvenate the party at the booth level. For the next week, leaders will visit and interact with booth-level workers to hear and address their grievances.

‘Ganesha’ row boosts BJP state unit’s confidence

“Unlike the Congress and CPM, our workers at the grassroots are not full-timers. Most are employed and work voluntarily for the party. So we meet them in the evening and on holiday. The interaction will help revive the party at the booth level,” said a BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the ‘Ganesha’ row has boosted the confidence of the BJP state unit, which is trying to get the caste equations right in Kerala.

The leadership will try to win the confidence of various caste organisations, including the NSS, in the coming weeks. Though the Manipur riots have spoiled its efforts to win over the Christian community, the party’s Minority Morcha is trying to convince various denominations.

