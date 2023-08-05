Home States Kerala

Ex-soldier held for sexually abusing two minor siblings

The girls hailed from a financially ailing family and exploiting their situation the ex-soldier got close with the girls and abused them.

Published: 05th August 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Harassment , sexual abuse ,

Illustration used for representation. (Sourav Roy)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Friday arrested a 56-year-old ex-soldier under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually abusing two minor siblings in Poovar station limits. The accused Shaji, a native of Poovar, was arrested after the victims, aged 10 and 12, revealed their ordeal to a counsellor engaged by the district panchayat.

The girls who are studying in Class V and VII, respectively, told the counsellor about the abuse they had endured. The counsellor was engaged after the teachers spotted behavioural changes in the elder sister. According to Poovar Station House Officer S B Praveen, the girls were sexually abused on two occasions, the first being in May.

The girls hailed from a financially ailing family and exploiting their situation Shaji got close with the girls and abused them, the officer said.

On being alerted by the counsellor, the police immediately sprung into action and took Shaji into custody. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to his crime. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual abusesexual assaultPOCSO Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp