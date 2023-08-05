Ex-soldier held for sexually abusing two minor siblings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Friday arrested a 56-year-old ex-soldier under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually abusing two minor siblings in Poovar station limits. The accused Shaji, a native of Poovar, was arrested after the victims, aged 10 and 12, revealed their ordeal to a counsellor engaged by the district panchayat.

The girls who are studying in Class V and VII, respectively, told the counsellor about the abuse they had endured. The counsellor was engaged after the teachers spotted behavioural changes in the elder sister. According to Poovar Station House Officer S B Praveen, the girls were sexually abused on two occasions, the first being in May.

The girls hailed from a financially ailing family and exploiting their situation Shaji got close with the girls and abused them, the officer said.

On being alerted by the counsellor, the police immediately sprung into action and took Shaji into custody. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to his crime. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

