Fisheries department to take action against traders involved in sale of juvenile fish

KOCHI: In an attempt to discourage fishermen from engaging in juvenile fishing, the fisheries department is planning to initiate action against fishermen, auctioneers, traders and headload workers engaged in catching and sale of juvenile fish.

Though the Fish Procurement and Marketing Bill is yet to be approved by the state government, the department has launched a drive to create awareness among the stakeholders about the need to curb juvenile fishing to sustain marine resources.

On Thursday, the Vypeen station of the fisheries department held talks with representatives of fishermen, fish traders, auctioneers and labour unions of Kalamukku Vallakkadavu harbour on the need to avoid the capture and sale of juvenile fish. The meeting unanimously decided to discourage juvenile fishing and stop auctioning and sale of fish below the minimum legal size. Fisheries additional director P Aneesh and sub-inspector of marine enforcement wing Sangeeth Job attended the meeting.

“Considering the adverse effects of juvenile fishing, all members should refrain from the sale of fish below the minimum legal size. Meetings will be held in all harbours to create awareness among the members in this regard,” said All Kerala Fish Merchants Association state secretary V V Anil in a message to association members.

Meanwhile, the fisheries department impounded five traditional fishing crafts from July 31 to August 4 and imposed a fine of Rs 1.55 lakh for capturing juvenile fish. On Friday, 3,900 kg of juvenile oil sardine and 1,200 kg of mackerel were seized from three country crafts and a fine of Rs 85,000 was imposed on the fishermen.

“We are maintaining strict vigil against juvenile fishing as the destructive fishing practice is leading to depletion of fish stock,” said assistant director P Aneesh.

