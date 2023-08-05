Japanese natives experience rich cuisine of Malabar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: For Arima Kozue and Yamanaka Tessai, who came all the way from Japan, learning and tasting the famed Malabar cuisine was an experience never gained before. Similarly, for the people in Kuttichira in Kozhikode, which is known for the most authentic Malabar or Mappila cuisine, getting to know and relish Japanese cuisine turned out to be a massive change to the taste buds. Tessai is the general manager of MSG KSG College League International division, Japan, and Kozue is the chief teacher of the Japanese Language Department, at Miyazaki Information Business College, Japan.

It was during a cultural exchange programme held at an ancestral home in Kuttichira, the people from two different cultures and countries exchanged their rich cuisine. The Malabar-Japan cultural meeting was organised by the Japanese Language Academy and Effort Kozhikode at Kuttichira Pazhayathoppu, one of the largest joint families in Kerala. Kozue could not control her excitement when she saw the joint family home in Kuttichira where about 80 members lived together.

A member of the house welcomed the two and other members showed them around the house while narrating their family history which is 140- years old.

Kozue and Tessai also introduced the Kuttichira women on how to use a chopstick to eat food and in return, they got to learn henna designing and making, oppana dance and Mappila songs. “We have fallen in love with Kerala, and its unique culture and rich cuisine. The authenticity of the Kerala flavours can even be tasted in the tea that is served here. Everything about the small state is indeed a new experience for us,” said Tessai.

Kozue cooked and demonstrated Japanese dishes such as ‘dango’ and ‘somen’. The family members also shared the cooking method of Kuttichira’s favourite dishes like ‘muttamala’, ‘chatti pathiri’ and ‘kallumakkaya nirachathu’. After tasting the delicacies one by one, Kozue and Tessai expressed their gratitude to the family members for providing them with appetizing food.

