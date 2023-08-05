Home States Kerala

Kerala HC: Explore possibility of using waste for road work

This suggestion came when the Ernakulam District Collector reported that approximately seven lakh tons of waste in Brahmapuram would need to be bio-mined.

Published: 05th August 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that since substantial road development works have been taken up in the state, the state government should consider the possibility of using non-biodegradable waste/other municipal waste/ Industrial waste in place of red earth for the construction of roads.

“The possibility of using such waste in making approach roads to bridges/fly-overs etc., along the National Highways/other roads being developed should also be explored. The State Pollution Control Board also places suggestions regarding the use of industrial waste,” said the division bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P. 

To further investigate this idea, the court will consider appointing an expert committee. This suggestion came when the Ernakulam District Collector reported that approximately 7 lakh tons of waste in Brahmapuram would need to be bio-mined, and the Additional Chief Secretary informed the court that even larger quantities of waste have been bio-mined.

