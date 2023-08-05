Home States Kerala

M K Sakeer to be new Waqf Board chief

He enrolled as a lawyer in Thrissur and served as a government pleader and public prosecutor from 2006 to 2010.

Published: 05th August 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

M K Sakeer. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: M K Sakeer, former chairman of Kerala Public Service Commission, will be the new chairman of the Kerala State Waqf Board.

He will replace T K Hamza, who resigned from the post on August 1. Sakeer was appointed as the member of the Waqf Board on Friday and the Board will elect him as the chairman at its meeting soon.

Hailing from Peumpadappu in Malappuram, Sakeer has LLB, MA and LLM degrees. He enrolled as a lawyer in Thrissur and served as a government pleader and public prosecutor from 2006 to 2010. Currently, he is practising as an advocate at Kerala High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waqf board Kerala Public Service Commission
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp