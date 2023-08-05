M K Sakeer to be new Waqf Board chief

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: M K Sakeer, former chairman of Kerala Public Service Commission, will be the new chairman of the Kerala State Waqf Board.

He will replace T K Hamza, who resigned from the post on August 1. Sakeer was appointed as the member of the Waqf Board on Friday and the Board will elect him as the chairman at its meeting soon.

Hailing from Peumpadappu in Malappuram, Sakeer has LLB, MA and LLM degrees. He enrolled as a lawyer in Thrissur and served as a government pleader and public prosecutor from 2006 to 2010. Currently, he is practising as an advocate at Kerala High Court.

KOZHIKODE: M K Sakeer, former chairman of Kerala Public Service Commission, will be the new chairman of the Kerala State Waqf Board. He will replace T K Hamza, who resigned from the post on August 1. Sakeer was appointed as the member of the Waqf Board on Friday and the Board will elect him as the chairman at its meeting soon. Hailing from Peumpadappu in Malappuram, Sakeer has LLB, MA and LLM degrees. He enrolled as a lawyer in Thrissur and served as a government pleader and public prosecutor from 2006 to 2010. Currently, he is practising as an advocate at Kerala High Court.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });