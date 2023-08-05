Migrant worker arrested for sexual abuse of four-year-old girl

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Days after a deeply disturbing rape and murder case shook the conscience of people, another distressing incident occurred in Malappuram.

On Friday, the Tirurangadi police arrested a migrant labourer, Ram Mahesh Kushwa, 36, from Madhya Pradesh, on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl, who is the daughter of another migrant worker at Chelari. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother.

“The accused assaulted the four-year-old at her residence after enticing her with a soft drink. The police took him into custody, and the minor identified the abuser,” said a police officer. The child was subjected to a medical examination on Friday and was sent with her mother. The timely intervention of the mother and the cooperation of the local community helped apprehend the accused, preventing his escape after committing the crime.

The police are looking into the accused’s background to determine if he has any criminal cases registered against him in his home state. On Friday, the accused was remanded in judicial custody. The police will seek his custody for further evidence collection.

