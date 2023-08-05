NSS moves HC to quash case against protesters
The protestors who were part of the ‘Namajapa Ghoshayatra’ raised slogans through mike sets without permission and caused obstruction to pedestrians and travellers.
KOCHI: NSS vice-president Sangeeth Kumar on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the case against him for conducting ‘Namajapa Ghoshayatra’ as a mark of protest against Speaker A N Shmaseer’s controversial remarks.
The police suo motu registered the case against Sangeeth as the first accused, and 1,000 identifiable people who all are office-bearers and activists of NSS.
The prosecution stated that around 1,000 NSS activists led by the first accused gathered under the auspices of Thiruvananthapuram Taluk NSS Karayogam Union, and formed an unlawful assembly near Palayam Gana-pathy temple.
The protestors also raised slogans through mike sets without permission and caused obstruction to pedestrians and travellers. The petitioner submitted that the activists peacefully assembled to mark their protest.