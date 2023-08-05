Home States Kerala

Probe ordered against suspended nodal officer of dog training centre

Irregularities were spotted in the purchase of dog feed, medicines and shifting of training of canines to Kuttikkanam, which lacks adequate facilities.

Published: 05th August 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced an oral enquiry against a suspended nodal officer of the state dog training centre, S S Suresh. The Vigilance had filed an adverse report against the officer, who was also the assistant commandant of the KAP III battalion, after conducting a probe based on information that there were irregularities in the purchase of canines for the police dog squad.

Based on the report, Suresh was suspended pending enquiry. The government order said prima facie it has been revealed that Suresh had committed the offences as alleged by the Vigilance report. The state police chief will now appoint a senior officer to conduct the enquiry.

The department gave the full responsibility of the police dog squad, the state dog training centre and the resting centre of decommissioned dogs to the armed police battalion ADGP in the wake of recent allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

