Rahul on his way back to Lok Sabha; Wayanad rejoices

By Express News Service

KALPETTA/KOZHIKODE: Voters and Congress workers in Wayanad on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case over Modi surname remarks. Congress leaders and workers celebrated the apex court order by taking out rallies and distributing sweets across the hill district after the apex court issued the favourable order.

Expressing his happiness over the apex court order, Manikandan Paniya, first MBA graduate from Paniya tribal community, said the verdict is really a victory of democracy. “As an Indian citizen and a voter of Wayanad, I am happy to hear the verdict. I don’t have an opinion that he (Rahul) had contributed much to the welfare of my community or the constituency. But, the verdict is most welcome as his presence as an MP is essential to save democracy,” he said.

Vipin Venugopal, a voter from Mananthavady, said “He (Rahul) finally got justice and the verdict is a blow to the BJP. “Those who believe in democracy will welcome the verdict. Further, many Central government-aided project had hit a roadblock following the disqualification of Rahul as we didn’t have a representative in Parliament. I hope that the verdict will also help the development of the district,” he added.

C J Sebastian, a farmer from Pulppally, said it was the happiest moment for him and the people of Wayanad as they got their MP back. “He (Rahul) is a leader who knows the pulse of people, and Wayanad needs such a leader,” he said.

Congress leaders in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency took part in the celebrations organised by party workers in various parts of the district.

SC order will boost Opposition unity: IUML

IUML feels that the Supreme Court order, which will lead to the restoration of MP status to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will energise Opposition unity and its fight against the BJP.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that the verdict has strengthened the confidence of the opposition parties. “There is a wave of public opinion against the Modi government. The opposition had met in Bengaluru and formed a unified front. Rahul Gandhi had a great role in the attempt and the Supreme Court order will increase his confidence,” Thangal said.

He added that Rahul’s presence in Parliament will strengthen the opposition’s confidence. “Moreover, the prime minister will be forced to address the questions in the House,” he said.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said there is a great relief that the judiciary is active in the country to protect justice. He told reporters that the verdict has demolished the notion that the government can do anything it wants disregarding the law. “The order has given new energy to the secular movement in the country. Rahul Gandhi will lead the movement from the forefront. It was his speeches and his stand in Parliament that provoked the government to move against him,” Kunhalikutty said.

