Speaker should express regret over his remarks, says Sivagiri Mutt chief

The Mutt chief, however, said the Speaker was right in speaking about scientific temper at a meeting of school students. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer should express regret over his controversial remarks against Lord Ganesha, Sivagiri Mutt chief Swami Satchidananda has said. “Shamseer claims that he believes in secular values. He might not have intended to insult anyone with his speech. However, his comments have hurt devotees and he should express regret. Believers were right in protesting against the remarks.

They cannot be blamed. Any community would have protested,” he said at a press conference on Friday. Satchidananda is the president of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust that governs the Mutt. Meanwhile, he maintained that the Mutt was not part of the protest. “The Mutt follows the Guru’s path that focuses on love, joy and friendship,” he said. 

To a question on CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s stand on the issue, Satchidananda said it was up to the party to decide. “The issue should be settled for the interest of the country and all stakeholders should work for it,” he said. When asked if the CPM was targeting Hindu icons, he said: “I cannot comment on their stand. It is the party’s internal matter. They will behave as per their ideology, culture and belief. Sivagiri Mutt respects customs and icons of all religions,” he said.

The Mutt chief, however, said the Speaker was right in speaking about scientific temper at a meeting of school students. 

“There is nothing wrong with it. But he should have been diligent while speaking about Lord Ganesha and customs,” he said. 

Satchidananda refused to comment on the police case against people participating in the protest march organised by the Nair Service Society. 

