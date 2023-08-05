Home States Kerala

Teenage girl Ann Mariya Joy, rushed from Idukki to Kochi, dies after two-month-long battle

The shifting of  Ann Mariya Joy from St John's Hospital in Kattappana, Idukki, to Amrita Hospital in Kochi had hit headlines as all roads were cleared for the ambulance to arrive in record time.

Published: 05th August 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 12:01 PM

Kerala teenage girl Ann Mariya Joy.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 17-year-old girl, who was rushed to Kochi from Idukki on June 1 following a heart attack, passed away on Friday night.

The shifting of Ann Mariya Joy from St John's Hospital in Kattappana, Idukki, to Amrita Hospital in Kochi had hit headlines as the roads were cleared for the ambulance to travel 129 km in just two hours 39 minutes. 

READ HERE: Traffic makes way in Idukki and Ernakulam to save Kerala teen girl’s life

The people, police, taxi drivers and others from Idukki to Ernakulam joined hands to facilitate the urgent transportation of the teenager following a Facebook post of the local MLA and Minister for Irrigation Roshy Augustine, urging to clear the way. 

A native of Irattayar in Idukki, Ann Mariya was shifted from Amrita Hospital to Caritas Hospital in Kottayam in July, where she breathed her last late on Friday.  

Her funeral will be held on Sunday at 2 pm at her native place.

TAGS
Kerala teen girl Ann Mariya Joy Kerala traffic police
