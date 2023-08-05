Will not allow bid to divide people: Satheesan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Friday said that any attempts to divide the people of Kerala on communal lines would not be allowed. He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the protest meeting organised by the Congress to extend solidarity to the people of Manipur.

“It is good that CPM state secretary M V Govindan, who had earlier stated that Hindu God Ganesha was a myth while in Thiruvananthapuram, corrected it while speaking to the press in Delhi. Congress welcomes it. We also urge Speaker A N Shamseer to do the same. If he also corrects his stance, then the problem will end there. We all want to end this. Anyone can win in politics, but situations like this should not be used to divide people,” he said.

Satheesan said that the controversy triggered by Shamseer was only aimed at dividing people. “The CPM has given a weapon to those who want to disturb the communal harmony here. That is why we asked the CPM to end the controversy quickly. Faith should not be linked to science.

In every religion, their preachers and prophets do miracles. Can this be linked to science? Instead of putting an end to all this, the BJP is making death threats and the CPM is talking about sending people to mortuary,” he added. Criticising both parties, Satheesan said that the present controversy could be seen as a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and CPM. An RSS activist filed a petition against me for criticising Golwalkar’s Vicharadhara, he said.

