Chopper no-fly zone at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple proposed

The recommendation for a helicopter no-fly zone now requires the state police chief to coordinate with the Director General of Civil Aviation to implement this measure.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police have urged the state police chief to designate the vicinity of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple as a no-fly zone for helicopters. 

City police commissioner C H Nagaraju’s proposal comes in the wake of a private helicopter circling the temple on July 28, despite it being a high-security zone. 

Nagaraju submitted a formal request to state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb three days ago, seeking his intervention in declaring the area off-limits to helicopter flights.

Currently, flying drones above and near the temple is prohibited. The DGP will make a decision on the proposal after consulting the government. 

On Friday, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, who is also the representative of the Centre in the temple’s administrative committee, lodged a complaint with the commissioner and the DGP about the helicopter incident. Nagaraju said a no-fly zone for helicopters was proposed considering the potential risks associated with the temple’s vicinity. 

Restriction on flying drones in place

“I have specifically requested for a no-fly zone for helicopters in the area. Given the proximity of the temple to the airport, we cannot request a complete no-fly zone. The area already has restrictions on flying drones. Hence, I have requested to extend the restrictions to helicopters as well,”  said Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner C H Nagaraju.

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, located in the heart of the capital city, gained prominence in 2011 when an apex court committee discovered six vaults within its premises. With only vault B left unopened, the treasure found in the other five vaults is estimated to be valued at over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The temple now boasts a state-of-the-art security system and is under special protection by the Kerala Police. It operates as a high-security zone, with a committee monitored by the apex court overseeing all activities.

Given the existing drone curbs in the temple’s vicinity, the recommendation for a helicopter no-fly zone now requires the state police chief to coordinate with the Director General of Civil Aviation to implement this measure.

