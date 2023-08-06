Home States Kerala

Farmers’ issues: Kerala Catholic Bishops Council to launch a state-wide protest

Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil spoke to media persons after a joint meeting with the representatives of 61 farmers’ associations at the Pastoral and Missionary Orientation Centre in Kozhikode.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

KCBC

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council. (Photo |Website)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil has warned of protests against the state and Central governments if they do not come out with solutions to various issues faced by farmers. The strikes and protests will be organised under the leadership of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), uniting various farmers’ organisations, and Chingam 1 (August 17) will be observed as Farmers Deception Day. He also said the price of rubber should be increased to Rs 300 per kg.

The bishop said that farmers are the most suffering group in the state. He was speaking to media persons after a joint meeting with the representatives of 61 farmers’ associations at the Pastoral and Missionary Orientation Centre (PMOC) hall at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode on Saturday. 

“The agriculture sector in the state is going from bad to worse and farmers have become the most suffering group. There is no intervention on the part of the state government to solve problems such as a decline in price for farmer produce in the markets, wildlife attacks and taxes imposed on farmers. If there is no timely intervention to solve these problems, farmers will resort to agitations, bringing farmers’ organisations together,” the bishop said. 

“There was no positive action from the Centre regarding raising the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kg. Farmers will strive to pressure the government to address their issues and take necessary actions. The first day of Chingam will be observed as Farmers Deception Day,” the bishop said.  

"If the Central government does not act on the issue, the farmers will go ahead with strikes. As part of the protest, a farmers’ yatra will be organised from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on the national highway., he said.

Criticising the new liquor policy of the LDF government, he said, “Promoting alcohol is part of commercialisation and it destroys culture,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pastoral and Missionary Orientation Centre Kerala Catholic Bishops Council
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp