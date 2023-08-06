Farmers’ issues: Kerala Catholic Bishops Council to launch a state-wide protest

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil has warned of protests against the state and Central governments if they do not come out with solutions to various issues faced by farmers. The strikes and protests will be organised under the leadership of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), uniting various farmers’ organisations, and Chingam 1 (August 17) will be observed as Farmers Deception Day. He also said the price of rubber should be increased to Rs 300 per kg.

The bishop said that farmers are the most suffering group in the state. He was speaking to media persons after a joint meeting with the representatives of 61 farmers’ associations at the Pastoral and Missionary Orientation Centre (PMOC) hall at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode on Saturday.

“The agriculture sector in the state is going from bad to worse and farmers have become the most suffering group. There is no intervention on the part of the state government to solve problems such as a decline in price for farmer produce in the markets, wildlife attacks and taxes imposed on farmers. If there is no timely intervention to solve these problems, farmers will resort to agitations, bringing farmers’ organisations together,” the bishop said.

“There was no positive action from the Centre regarding raising the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kg. Farmers will strive to pressure the government to address their issues and take necessary actions. The first day of Chingam will be observed as Farmers Deception Day,” the bishop said.

"If the Central government does not act on the issue, the farmers will go ahead with strikes. As part of the protest, a farmers’ yatra will be organised from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on the national highway., he said.

Criticising the new liquor policy of the LDF government, he said, “Promoting alcohol is part of commercialisation and it destroys culture,” he said.

