Fire at Chandy’s tomb in Puthuppally

The incident occurred around noon after a team of pilgrims from Thiruvananthapuram arrived at the tomb to offer prayers.

Published: 06th August 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

The candle stand at Oommen Chandy’s tomb at St George Church burning after it caught fire on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The rush to light candles at the tomb of former chief minister Oommen Chandy at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally created slight tension on Saturday when the candle stand near it caught fire. 

The incident occurred around noon after a team of pilgrims from Thiruvananthapuram arrived at the tomb to offer prayers. As a group of people lighted the candles together, a fire broke out on the stand. Soon, the church authorities doused the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

However, the clothing in the tent was damaged. Hundreds are still thronging Puthuppally every day to offer prayers at the tomb.

