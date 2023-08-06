INTERVIEW | Christians have deserted Congress for good: Saji Cherian

By Express News Service

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has established himself as one of the most prominent faces of CPM in the central Travancore region. A consummate politician, he is viewed as the party’s bridge to the Church. Cherian talks to TNIE on the film awards row, the NSS outburst against Speaker A N Shamseer, and the new-found love between the Church and the CPM.

You are someone who still loves black tea... But the general perception is that the CPM has moved beyond the kattan chaya-parippu vada’ politics...

(Chuckles) Times have changed and, with that, our lifestyles also undergo changes. Communists, too, should adapt to such changes. However, we should know the limits. A communist is different from others, as he or she walks the talk.

But it seems the party has not conveyed to its cadre and some leaders as to what extent that change should happen...

We, too, are humans and are likely to be influenced by wrong practices in society such as corruption. The party leadership is aware of this and takes up rectification campaigns whenever needed. The CPM is a party that does not tolerate wrongdoings.

Your department has come under flak, as questions have been raised against the objectivity of Chalachitra Academy chairman Renjith...

This government has declared three batches of film awards and none of them, including the recent one, has given rise to complaints. The jury was constituted in an honest and objective manner. The government only examined if the jury was competent to decide the awards. Renjith cannot interfere as long as LDF is in power – I am the cultural affairs minister and Pinarayi Vijayan is the chief minister.

Some jury members have told us that Renjith was present during the screening of the films. That is a violation. Second, he trashed director Vinayan’s Pathonpatham Noottandu. He, apparently, also summoned the jury members who gave three awards to the film and asked them to reconsider it…

Vinayan’s complaint says Renjith watched the films with the jury. That can be examined. He has also said Renjith trashed his film. But the third charge of summoning the jury members and asking them to reconsider the awards is incorrect.

Isn’t there a propriety issue in the chairman watching the screenings along with jury members?

We will inquire into the allegation. If it is true, we will seek an explanation from him.

Do you believe Renjith, as the chairman of the Academy, should have made a comment on a film submitted for consideration?

The question is: Has the jury got influenced by such interference? Has anyone undeserving got the award? Nobody has such a complaint. Their grouse is about what Renjith said. That can be examined.

Two jury members – Nemom Pushparaj and Jency Gregory – have spoken about Renjith’s interference. They say Renjith pressured them...

I spoke to Nemom Pushparaj. I asked him whether Renjith’s words had influenced his judgement. He said the awards were decided objectively. The other issue is a tiff between the two artists. We will see how it can be resolved.

The Academy chairman tried to infringe upon the rights of jury members, yet the government is protecting Renjith by claiming that he is a great filmmaker...

Renjith is a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, no doubt. The government, however, will examine the truth regarding Director Vinayan’s complaint.

Has the CM asked for an inquiry?

No such order has been issued.

It was reported that the culture department would initiate a probe....

No such direction has been issued by the culture department. We have got a complaint, and so has the CM. Let him return from Delhi. We will decide after that.

Did you speak to Renjith after the controversy?

No. Chalachitra Academy is an autonomous institution. We should not interfere in any of its affairs. The government’s mandate was to vet the jury members. Since the day the jury began watching the films, I have not spoken to anyone in Chalachitra Academy. I spoke to Nemom Pushparaj, as he was the one who raised the allegation. When I asked him whether his judgement was influenced, he said no. The matter ends there.

The CPI has taken an aggressive position on this issue.

No, we discussed the matter with the CPI leadership. They only asked us to examine the complaints, which we will do.

Did you watch any of these films?

No. I stopped watching movies about 20 years ago.

It is surprising that the cultural affairs minister hasn’t watched a film for two decades...

(Chuckles) There is a reason for that. I was a film addict once. I used to watch five films a day. At a certain point in time, I found the new movies had neither any meaning nor any message. They did not evoke any feelings. I was unable to connect with the films I was watching. That’s how I stopped.

Still, how can a cultural minister not watch films?

No need for that… I interact with many people in the film field closely and am aware of the issues and challenges faced by the industry.

Why is the government not making the Hema Committee report public?

It is a big report with about 1,000 pages. The committee has noted all complaints it received. What if someone had raised a false allegation? Some of the accused people could be innocent. How can we make such a report public? We need to consider only the recommendations.

Is there any issue in making the report public?

If we make the report public, the allegations in it will create unnecessary controversy. If the allegations are false, the people concerned will be in trouble. There is no proof to substantiate them.

Your other portfolio is fisheries… there is a perception that the Latin Catholic fishermen community is against the LDF government...

That’s not correct. In the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese, there are only a few who have complaints against the government. Even that is due to misconception after the Vizhinjam stir. In fact, it was the Oommen Chandy government that was responsible for their woes. Now we are only resolving their issues.

Unlike in the past, the CPM now enjoys a good rapport with Christian sects. How did the CPM change the anti-Left sentiment, which was there since the Vimochana Samaram (Liberation struggle)?

I will tell you my own story… My father was a Congressman. When I joined SFI, he strongly objected. I was hounded, literally. But, eventually, my father also became a communist. Similar things have happened in many Christian homes. As the younger generation got more exposure, they came out of the influence of the Congress and a certain media house that was behind the Vimochana Samaram. The educated younger generation could see through the lies spread by the Vimochana Samaram lobby, and they welcomed the communist party with open hands.

What exactly did the CPM do?

We started working closely with the Churches. We went and met the bishops. We started attending functions in churches. This has changed the believers’ misconceptions about the party. Now, we have won most seats in central Travancore where it was tough even to find a candidate for the CPM earlier. That shows the trust the Christian community has in the CPM.

Can we say Saji Cherian is the bridge between the CPM and the Church?

I didn’t build any bridges on my own. I only tried to change the misconception among the Church heads that communists were against the Church. For that, I reached out to them. I maintain a personal relationship with all bishops. I have close relations with other religious heads also. Now, all CPM leaders maintain good relations with the Church.

So, who has changed? Is it the party or the Church?

Nobody has changed. It is misconceptions and circumstances that have changed. One reason could be that the Christian community realised the Congress cannot be trusted anymore. The two minority communities have realised that the Left is essential to ensure a peaceful scenario.

You mean Muslim and Christian communities are getting closer to the Left?

Yes. The Muslim League is also in trouble. The Left will get more seats in Malappuram in the next election. The Congress won’t have the kind of influence it had among the minorities. The absence of Oommen Chandy will also be a setback.

The BJP is gaining acceptance among the Christian community…

That’s a false claim. Such talks from within the Christian community are meant only to pacify the BJP leaders. The bishops know how to avoid confrontations. The minorities know the RSS-BJP. Look at Manipur. In Kerala, minorities are safest under the Left rule and they know it.

During previous sessions of Express Dialogues, some bishops told us that the CPM has become more welcoming...

The CPM has not changed. Our position has always been inclusive. But Congress and a section of the media had created a wrong perception that we were against minority communities. But we could convince them that it was propaganda. We could change the misunderstanding. Similarly, our influence has increased among the Nair community as well.

So, are you saying the CPM has been able to undo the Liberation Struggle’s effects?

Of course. It’s already finished. The Left has won in most constituencies where Nairs and Christians are in the majority. Sukumaran Nair sir has respect for the Left, as we never tried to appease or fight him.

But, the NSS has declared war against the Left government. Contrary to its Sabarimala stance, NSS has taken more of an anti-Left Hindutva avatar in the current Shamseer row...

That’s just an opinion being aired by a few. The NSS has neither said anything against the government nor has it organised any protest against the CPM or the government. The NSS raised an issue over a remark by the Speaker. Both the Speaker and the CPM have made their opinions clear on the matter.

Isn’t the CPM trying to avoid giving a direct reply to Sukumaran Nair? Is it treading a path of caution so as not to annoy him?

The CPM is not interested in any sort of confrontation. The NSS, too, has not resorted to any political action targeting the CPM in the matter.

There are allegations that Sukumaran Nair took up the cudgels only because Shamseer bears a Muslim name…

Sukumaran Nair sir voiced his opinion in his capacity as the NSS general secretary. The CPM secretary, in turn, voiced the party’s stance. There ends the issue. Why argue over it? If this is about what Shamseer said, each one of us is entitled to our individual opinion. Different opinions are bound to rise; the debate can go on and on. There is no need to add a communal angle to it.

Nair specifically questioned why no such remarks were made with respect to Islam. Isn’t the CPM playing hide-and-seek?

The CPM has already made its stance clear. I don’t hold a different opinion on the matter. There is no need to argue with the NSS over the same. Nair’s response was triggered by what he perceives as a remark by Shamseer against his faith. It’s an issue that can be debated.

Do you feel Shamseer shouldn’t have made such a remark?

The party does not view Shamseer as someone from the Muslim community. To us, he is a secular leader and a Left politician. No one should try to box him into narrow spaces.

You had to resign over some remarks on the Constitution… How did the whole episode impact you?

I’m not a novice in politics. Remarks are made, as per the situation.

So, it was not a slip of the tongue?

Not at all.

You had to resign...

I resigned because I was determined that the CM and government should not land in trouble because of me. My love and respect for Pinarayi Vijayan is such.

Could you elaborate on that?

Pinarayi is one of the nicest human beings I have ever met. I have studied him closely. He is truthful and straightforward. He has no pretensions. He can never fake even a smile; a rare specimen among politicians. What all rumours are being spread about him! If he could become CM twice despite all the unethical campaigns against him, it shows the mettle he is made of.

Has he ever reprimanded you?

Yes, twice. I made some suggestions to corner his adversaries years ago. That would have benefited him immensely then. But he sternly shot the idea down. He is not someone who would stab anyone in the back. If he fights, he will fight face-to-face.

Has the party recovered from Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s loss?

The vacuum he left will always be felt. His love for comrades was incomparable. That smile would never leave his face, even amid the toughest moments of life. At the same time, he was very stern; a great combination.

The CPM and the government are going through a generational change. Will the new generation of leaders be able to fill the shoes of earlier ones?

The younger generation of leaders will evolve into brilliant ones as time progresses. It is important that the party has a large bunch of new leaders at the helm. They give us hope.

Have you ever been a believer?

Yes. I was a hardcore believer once. As I grew up, I started asking questions and I became a communist.

So, you have not gone to church after that?

No, never. I want to be a good human being; rather than being known in the name of religion. All community leaders know that I don’t go to church. They respect me for this, as I don’t make use of religion to get votes (laughs out).

Do you get hyper-emotional at times? We recall your emotional outbursts during the 2018 floods…

The situation was such. Twenty-four people had died in my locality. As their MLA, I felt helpless. Thinking of all that, I get shivers even now. I did become emotional, and I am someone who does not hide my emotions.

You give the vibes more of a ‘Kottayam achayan’ than a CPM leader... Has this helped you in establishing a connect with Church leaders?

(Chuckles) I have been working among the masses from a very young age. On Sundays, my house gets flooded with visitors. I listen to them and try to help them. I have already donated my entire property to the public. I connect with people naturally.

Sounds like the ‘Oommen Chandy’ of the CPM…

Oommen Chandy sir had his own style. He was such an open book; I’m not like that. I do restrict what ought to be restricted (smiles).

TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S, K S Sreejith, Sovi Vidyadharan, M S Vidyanandan, Harikrishna B, B P Deepu (photos), Pranav V P (video)

