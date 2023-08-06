Home States Kerala

Kerala: Family get-together turns tragic; three relatives drown in Muvattupuzha river

Published: 06th August 2023

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A family get-together turned tragic after three, including two teenagers, drowned in the Muvattupuzha River at Vaikom, near Cherukara Bridge, on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Johnson Mathai (56), Alissiyo Sabu (16), and Jismol Joby (15), were all natives of Mundakkal. All three are close relatives.

According to the police, seven people from a family had come to their relative's house in Velloor. They had gone to take a bath in the river when a strong undercurrent hit, and three of them went missing. 

The bodies of the three deceased relatives were fished out after a two-and-a-half-hour search and rescue operation by fire and rescue officials, along with the police and locals.

Johnson Mathai had come from the United Kingdom for a vacation and was scheduled to return in two days.

The family was having a get-together at the house of Johnson's brother Joby Mathayi.

Alissiyo is the son of Johnson's sister, Suni. Jismol is the daughter of his brother, Joby.

According to the police, Johnson's brother Joby, Joby's wife Soumya, and Johnson's sisters Mini and Suni escaped the tragic fate.

Kottayam SP K Karthick termed it as "a really unfortunate incident."

"The bodies of the three deceased people were shifted to Kottayam medical college hospital for autopsy. Steps have been taken to complete the autopsy today itself," the cop said.

