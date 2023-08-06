Kerala govt will ensure thorough probe of Aluva child's rape and murder: Speaker

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Sunday said the state government will probe the rape-cum-murder of a five-year-old girl near Aluva here and prosecute the accused in a manner that would ensure the culprit does not come out of jail.

Shamseer said the state government was also aware of the victim's family's wish for ensuring the maximum possible punishment for the accused -- Ashfaq Alam.

The Speaker's statements came while speaking to reporters after visiting the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused was taken to the area by the police during the day for gathering evidence.

The accused was taken to all the places where he had been with the child on the day he had allegedly raped and killed her.

He was also taken to his room, in the same building where the victim lived with her family, as part of the process.

Besides the investigating team of police officers, a contingent of personnel from the quick response team and commandos also accompanied the accused to ensure crowd control.

The child was raped and murdered on July 28 allegedly by the accused who is a migrant worker.

Alam was arrested the same day, but the girl's body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in Aluva the following day.

He was sent to police custody for 10 days on August 1.

According to the police, Alam was arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case in Delhi five years ago and had been jailed for a month before being released on bail.

He was arrested by Ghazipur police (east Delhi) in 2018 for attempting to sexually molest a 10-year-old girl there.

The Kerala government, earlier this week, decided to provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the family of the five-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Aluva area of Ernakulam district last week.

The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the Women and Child Development department had sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family, which hails from Bihar.

