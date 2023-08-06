Home States Kerala

MCH resident doctor accuses forensic HoD of harassment and intimidation in Kottayam

In his post, Vineeth who is a student at the Government Medical College in Kottayam, alleged that on July 6,  the department head subjected him to verbal abuse without any provocation.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:09 AM

Kottayam Medical College. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  The Government Medical College in Kottayam has become embroiled in a controversy following allegations of harassment raised by a resident doctor against the head of the department. Dr Vineeth Kumar V H, a first-year postgraduate student at the Department of Forensic Medicine, posted serious accusations, including continuous verbal harassment and intimidation, against Dr Liza John, the department head, on Facebook on Saturday.

The Facebook post garnered responses from various quarters, prompting the intervention of Health Minister Veena George’s office. The college authorities, who had held the complaint for almost a month, were directed to address the issue promptly. 

Subsequently, the college organized a meeting of the student’s grievance redressal committee to address the complaint. Sources indicate that the matter has been temporarily resolved after Liza apologised during the meeting.

In his post, Vineeth alleged that on July 6,  the department head subjected him to verbal abuse without any provocation. He recounted, “When she attempted physical harassment, I asked her to refrain. Following this, Liza threatened my ability to pass the exam.” Vineeth went on to say that despite lodging complaints with the college principal and vice-principal, no action was taken, and the ordeal pushed him to the brink of contemplating suicide. 

He noted, “Had I taken such a step, I might have received justice from the relevant authorities. However, I chose not to do so due to the support I received from those who care about me.”

The grievance redressal committee, chaired by Vice Principal Dr Varghese Punnoos, deliberated on the issue and heard both sides of the story. Liza, the head of the department, offered an apology and assured that such incidents would not recur, according to sources. 

However, the resident doctor has requested the removal of Liza from examination duty, expressing concern about being targeted during the exams. The Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) holds the authority to decide on this matter upon the college authorities’ request. Despite repeated attempts, College Principal Dr S Sankar could not be reached for comments.  

