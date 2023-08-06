Riyas and Surendran spar over speaker row

By Express News Service

KANNUR/KOZHIKODE: Addressing the ongoing ‘myth controversy,’ Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas said on Saturday that no corrections have been made regarding the matter. He clarified that party secretary M V Govindan had merely elaborated on his previous statement.

Riyas told reporters in Kannur that there is nothing amiss in Speaker Shamseer’s remarks. “The speaker did not make any remarks against any religion. The Sangh Parivar is exaggerating the incident,” Riyas said.

He accused the BJP of attempting to foster religious and communal polarisation within society. In response to Riyas’ comments, BJP state president K Surendran criticised the CPM and demanded clarification on whether Riyas now holds the authority to correct the party secretary.

In Kasaragod, Surendran accused Riyas of being more senior than A N Shamseer in promoting communalism.”People are well aware that CPM, under the leadership of Riyas, is preparing a strategy for communal polarisation in Kerala. It’s no secret that this effort to polarise Muslim votes is endorsed by the chief minister,” he said.

