Sangh and BJP look to seize moment, turn up heat on Shamseer

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a golden opportunity in the ‘myth vs science’ row over Speaker A N Shamseer’s recent remarks, the Sangh Parivar and BJP are gearing up to cash in. At a time when the CPM is trying to defuse the controversy, over which the Congress is more or less dithering, the Sangh Parivar has been busy setting the stage for a massive movement. It is roping in various Hindu organisations outside its purview, besides spiritual leaders, to chart out the future course of action.

Meanwhile, the BJP is adopting measures to prevent the Congress from taking the lead. Speaking to reporters in Kasaragod on Saturday, state president K Surendran said the party will stage a ‘nama japa yatra’ in front of the assembly on August 10. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise a protest meeting at the same venue on August 8 demanding an apology from Shamseer. “The BJP will continue the agitation till Shamseer tenders an apology,” he said.

At a meeting held in Ernakulam recently, Sangh organisations —Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Aikya Vedi, Kshethra Samrakshana Samithi, Ayyappa Seva Samajam and Sabarimala Karma Samithi decided to bring in the Margadarshak Mandal, a forum of spiritual leaders under the VHP, to organise a large meeting of various sanyas maths, priests, spiritual leaders and community leaders. In a tactic to put pressure on CPM, the VHP has asked its workers outside Kerala to file complaints against

Shamseer in their respective states.

Sangh Parivar to hold protests and spiritual programmes to unify devotees

Complaints have already been filed at many police stations. This was the method followed by the BJP and RSS against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his controversial Modi comment. It was based on the decision taken at the meeting in Ernakulam that parivar leaders visited NSS and SNDP headquarters, Sivagiri Mutt and the erstwhile Travancore royal family.

“By mid-August, a ‘dharmacharya sabha’ will be organised in Thiruvananthapuram under the Margadarshak Mandal,” VHP state president Viji Thampi told TNIE. “Representatives of different mutts, including Mata Amritanandamayi Math, head priests, astrologers and prominent community leaders are expected to attend. Swami Chitananda is the president of the Mandal. The meeting will declare the future course of action,” he said.

A decision has also been taken to organise protests and spiritual programmes to unify devotees. In rural areas, Ganesha pooja and Ganapathi homam will be organised, while large public meetings will be held at the state level. Unlike the Sabarimala protest, where Congress and the BJP were at the forefront, this time around, the RSS-VHP will lead the way.

“The Sabarimala protest was based on an entirely different issue. It was because of a court order. However, here a person who holds a constitutional position has made a statement against Lord Ganesha. We see this as a continuing process of attacks against the Hindu religion,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi working president Valsan Thillankeri.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi has decided to take out protest marches to the Travancore, Cochin and Malabar Devaswam Board headquarters on August 9. Meanwhile, the BJP is also taking steps to stop the Congress from taking political advantage of the issue. “Remarks by BJP-RSS leaders, asking whether Allah was a myth, were aimed at the Congress, and prevent it from entering the protest circle, and gain electoral benefit in the coming Lok Sabha poll,” said a BJP state leader.

NSS crucial meet today

With the government failing to respond to its demands over the myth row, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair called an urgent meeting of the organisation's top leaders on Sunday to chalk out a course of action.

Riyas defends party secretary

Minister Mohamed Riyas said on Saturday that M V Govindan had merely elaborated on his previous statement and no corrections have been made regarding Shamseer’s remarks.P7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a golden opportunity in the ‘myth vs science’ row over Speaker A N Shamseer’s recent remarks, the Sangh Parivar and BJP are gearing up to cash in. At a time when the CPM is trying to defuse the controversy, over which the Congress is more or less dithering, the Sangh Parivar has been busy setting the stage for a massive movement. It is roping in various Hindu organisations outside its purview, besides spiritual leaders, to chart out the future course of action. Meanwhile, the BJP is adopting measures to prevent the Congress from taking the lead. Speaking to reporters in Kasaragod on Saturday, state president K Surendran said the party will stage a ‘nama japa yatra’ in front of the assembly on August 10. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise a protest meeting at the same venue on August 8 demanding an apology from Shamseer. “The BJP will continue the agitation till Shamseer tenders an apology,” he said. At a meeting held in Ernakulam recently, Sangh organisations —Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Aikya Vedi, Kshethra Samrakshana Samithi, Ayyappa Seva Samajam and Sabarimala Karma Samithi decided to bring in the Margadarshak Mandal, a forum of spiritual leaders under the VHP, to organise a large meeting of various sanyas maths, priests, spiritual leaders and community leaders. In a tactic to put pressure on CPM, the VHP has asked its workers outside Kerala to file complaints against Shamseer in their respective states. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sangh Parivar to hold protests and spiritual programmes to unify devotees Complaints have already been filed at many police stations. This was the method followed by the BJP and RSS against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his controversial Modi comment. It was based on the decision taken at the meeting in Ernakulam that parivar leaders visited NSS and SNDP headquarters, Sivagiri Mutt and the erstwhile Travancore royal family. “By mid-August, a ‘dharmacharya sabha’ will be organised in Thiruvananthapuram under the Margadarshak Mandal,” VHP state president Viji Thampi told TNIE. “Representatives of different mutts, including Mata Amritanandamayi Math, head priests, astrologers and prominent community leaders are expected to attend. Swami Chitananda is the president of the Mandal. The meeting will declare the future course of action,” he said. A decision has also been taken to organise protests and spiritual programmes to unify devotees. In rural areas, Ganesha pooja and Ganapathi homam will be organised, while large public meetings will be held at the state level. Unlike the Sabarimala protest, where Congress and the BJP were at the forefront, this time around, the RSS-VHP will lead the way. “The Sabarimala protest was based on an entirely different issue. It was because of a court order. However, here a person who holds a constitutional position has made a statement against Lord Ganesha. We see this as a continuing process of attacks against the Hindu religion,” said Hindu Aikya Vedi working president Valsan Thillankeri. The Hindu Aikya Vedi has decided to take out protest marches to the Travancore, Cochin and Malabar Devaswam Board headquarters on August 9. Meanwhile, the BJP is also taking steps to stop the Congress from taking political advantage of the issue. “Remarks by BJP-RSS leaders, asking whether Allah was a myth, were aimed at the Congress, and prevent it from entering the protest circle, and gain electoral benefit in the coming Lok Sabha poll,” said a BJP state leader. NSS crucial meet today With the government failing to respond to its demands over the myth row, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair called an urgent meeting of the organisation's top leaders on Sunday to chalk out a course of action. Riyas defends party secretary Minister Mohamed Riyas said on Saturday that M V Govindan had merely elaborated on his previous statement and no corrections have been made regarding Shamseer’s remarks.P7