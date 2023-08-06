Several violations in Akshaya centres in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has uncovered several irregularities within Akshaya centres located across the state as part of “Operation E-seva,” a series of inspections carried out on Friday. A statement released by the VACB highlighted that certain Akshaya centres were imposing charges higher than government-mandated rates and failing to issue computer-generated bills for their services.

Many of these centres were also found to be neglecting the maintenance of essential records such as daily cash books and public complaint registers. Moreover, a significant number of centres lacked the prescribed infrastructure, including computer systems.

In accordance with regulations, district coordinators of the Akshaya Project are required to periodically review these records. However, it was discovered that some district coordinators were colluding with non-compliant Akshaya entrepreneurs, thereby undermining the inspection process.

Disturbingly, certain centres had never been subject to inspections by district coordinators. Notably, the Muzhappilangad centre in Kannur (operational since 2002), the Vandiperiyar centre (operational since 2008), the Manarcad centre (operational since 2009), the Vattappara centre (operational since 2010), and the Kayamkulam centre (operational since 2013) had all evaded inspection. Furthermore, the Eranhipalam centre in Kozhikode and the Maramon centre in Pathanamthitta were found to have made payments to district coordinators. A majority of the centres were also lacking mandatory digital cameras.

VACB director T K Vinod Kumar confirmed that these inspections will persist in the coming days. The operation was supervised by Vigilance IG Harshita Attaluri and SP E S Bijumon.

Report irregularities

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau director T K Vinod Kumar encouraged the public to report instances of corruption within government institutions through the toll-free number 1064, the mobile number 8592900900, or via WhatsApp at 9447789100.

