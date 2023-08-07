2,681 trainees to start police training from August 17 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of three years, the police department is conducting a mass recruitment of constables. As many as 2,681 trainees, who featured in the PSC rank list, have been asked to report at their training centres on August 16.

The nine-month-long training will begin at eight centres of the Armed Battalion on August 17. Police sources said the large-scale recruitment is being done to fill all the existing vacancies in the department.

The department has a manpower of more than 50,000 men and the addition of fresh men is expected to reduce the workload of the already-stretched department. Of those recruited, 305 are women who will be trained at the Kerala Police Academy (KEPA) in Thrissur and will become part of the Women’s Battalion.

As many as 484 men will undergo training at the MSP Battalion in Malappuram, 324 men at SAP Camp, Thiruvananthapuram and the rest at the five battalions of the armed police.

The Armed Battalion ADGP and KEPA ADGP have been entrusted with the task of coordinating the outdoor and indoor training sessions, respectively. The state police chief has sought a monthly report from the two on the progress of training.

After completion of the training, the trainees will be posted to various battalions. From battalions, they will be posted to the local police stations as civil police officers. Sources said those who wish to work in the local stations will have to work in the battalions initially till their vacancy is reported.

