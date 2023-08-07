Fashion Gold scam case making little progress; victims seek CBI probe

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Over three years since it first came to light, the investigation into the multi-crore Fashion Gold jewellery scandal, involving Muslim League leader and former Manjeswaram MLA M C Kamaruddin, has made little progress. The special investigation team (SIT) of the crime branch has so far registered 168 cases, and 24 accused persons are yet to be arrested.

With several of the accused, including the directors, having made off to Gulf countries to evade arrest, concerned victims approached the High Court calling for the probe to be handed over to the CBI.

Expressing displeasure over the progress of the investigation, the HC asked the SIT to explain the steps initiated to proceed with the arrest of the accused. The prosecutor has been directed to file an additional statement on August 10.

The SIT submitted that it arrested the fourth to eighth accused, including the former MLA, following an investigation, while the ninth accused, Hisham Ancharappattil, of Chanthera, son of spiritual healer T K Pookkoya Thangal, is presently in the Gulf. A lookout circular has been issued against him. Police said they also plan to issue a red-corner notice.

With the intention of defrauding investors, the accused started accepting deposits in 2008, offering attractive returns. The Fashion Gold group companies had total liabilities worth Rs 26,14,95,229, as per complaints received at various police stations. The SIT said it had completed the investigation in 13 cases, and draft charges are being sent for approval from the inspector general of police. Transferring the case to CBI at this stage will cause an unwanted delay in filing the chargesheet in the case, it said.

The SIT issued a statement in response to the petition filed by Misiriya V K T, of Padanna, and others seeking a report regarding the reasons for the delay in concluding the investigation. The team maintained that the investigation is being carried out properly, and the BUDS Act had been invoked against ‘deposit takers’, and the directors of the companies have also been arrayed as accused. Four companies, Fashion Gold International (P) Ltd, Qamar Fashion Gold (P) Ltd, Fashion Ornaments (P) Ltd, and Nujum Gold (P) Ltd, are the establishments set up by the accused, and a total of 34 accused have been named in the various FIRs. Out of the 34, two persons have died and the 11th accused obtained anticipatory bail, the SIT informed the court.

