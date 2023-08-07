Home States Kerala

Kerala labour minister to launch guest workers’ portal today

The development comes after a spurt in crimes initiated by guest workers. One of them recently sexually abused and killed a five-year-old in Aluva.

Published: 07th August 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo | EPS)

Labour Minister V Sivankutty. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Labour Minister V Sivankutty said a portal has been launched to see that guest workers in the state are all registered on a war footing. The website, athidhi.lc.kerala.gov.in, will be inaugurated by the minister on Monday.

The development comes after a spurt in crimes initiated by guest workers. One of them recently sexually abused and killed a five-year-old in Aluva. The minister has urged all the guest labourers to register their details with their mobile numbers.

Instruction on how to do this is available in several regional languages on the portal. When the guest labourer enters his details, the enrolling officer will check the veracity of it and will provide him with a unique identification number.

“The labour department employees should ensure that all the guest labourers who come should register in the portal. If required, they can seek the service of other departments, employees and NGOs,” he said. 

