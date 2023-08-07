Home States Kerala

Kerala NCP MLA alleges rivals within party plotting his murder, approaches police chief

 Thomas accused Reji Cheriyan of plotting his murder in connivance with Thomas Kuruvila, who had earlier worked as the MLA's driver.

Published: 07th August 2023 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Thomas K Thomas, Kuttanad MLA and NCP leader

Thomas K Thomas, Kuttanad MLA and NCP leader.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kuttanad MLA and NCP leader Thomas K Thomas on Monday approached the Kerala Police Chief with a complaint alleging that his rivals within the party were trying to murder him. 

Thomas, who has been having a frayed relation with party state supremo P T Chacko and Forest Minister A K Saseendran, alleged that former party national council member Reji Cheriyan was behind the conspiracy. 

Thomas had first raised the allegation during a TV channel interview. In his complaint, Thomas accused Reji Cheriyan of plotting his murder in connivance with Thomas Kuruvila, who had earlier worked as the MLA's driver.

The plan was to push the MLA off the car when it reaches the interior parts of Kuttanad, which is ringed by water. 

The motive behind the conspiracy was to bump off Thomas and facilitate a by-poll in the assembly constituency. 

The MLA further alleged that when he removed his driver owing to his suspicious behavior, the man went on to become Cheriyan's driver. The driver later under the influence of alcohol rang up the personal staff of the MLA and revealed about the conspiracy. 

Thomas also alleged that Reji had also issued threats against him before the NCP Alappuzha district president.

Thomas has been engaged in an internal party feud with Chacko and had accused the latter of plotting his ouster from the party.

