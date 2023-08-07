Home States Kerala

Kerala rejects Jharkhand plan for workers’ consulate

The Jharkhand government proposed signing an MoU that would have ensured social-welfare schemes for migrant workers from that state.

By Arun M
KOCHI: The Kerala government has rejected an initiative mooted by the Jharkhand government to set up a ‘workers’ consulate’ to ensure safe migration practices, it is learnt. 

The Jharkhand government proposed signing an MoU that would have ensured social welfare schemes for migrant workers from that state. However, Kerala backtracked from signing the pact, said sources. 

Officials from both Jharkhand and Kerala discussed best practices relating to securing the welfare of migrant workers. Jharkhand government delegates also shared the need for a robust coordination mechanism between source and destination states via setting up a ‘workers’ consulate’ to ensure safe migration practices.

“This coordination would help both states maintain a joint database of workers from Jharkhand to ensure the availability of social-security benefits as per the provisions of the Kerala and Union governments,” said Benoy Peter, executive director of Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, a Perumbavoor-based non-profit that tracks migrant workers. 

‘Data-sharing mechanism with other states impractical’

“It would provide regulatory coverage to workers ensuring their safety and dignity at the destination state. However, the Kerala labour department rejected the MoU citing that the state government already provides social welfare benefits and there was no value addition in the MoU,” said Benoy Peter. He said if the state government enters into an agreement with other states it can collect detailed data on migrant workers.

“Thereby we can resolve the identity crisis of migrant workers arriving in the state,” he added. Jharkhand officials come up with the initiative as part of the Safe and Responsible Migration Initiative (SRMI) launched by their chief minister in March. However, Kerala responded in April by rejecting it. The labour secretaries of both states communicated in this regard.

With thousands of migrant workers from Jharkhand facing exploitation in other states, the better wages, social security and climate attracted them to Kerala. V P Joy, former chief secretary of Kerala, said the data sharing mechanism with other states is impractical. “People from all states are working here and the situation is the same in all the states in the country. Hence, such an MoU is impractical,” he said

