Kovil Amma broke with tradition to connect devotees with god

KOLLAM: For nearly six decades, the Veliyam Murugan temple, in Kottarakara, has been graced by a unique and trailblazing figure. In a break with tradition, Prabhanjna assumed the role of temple priest at the tender age of 13, shattering the notion that the position is the preserve of men.

Affectionately known as Kovil Amma, her journey to priesthood was, however, not without challenges.

But guided by her grandfather, Krishna Bhakthar, who sensed her deep devotion, she embraced the religious duty with unwavering determination. After completing her class 10 she committed herself entirely to priesthood. Remarkably, she had no formal training in performing the intricate rituals and relied on the experience passed down through generations.

For 59 years, she has carried out her duties, preserving the invaluable knowledge and teachings imparted by her grandfather. After the passing of her father, E K Gopala Swami, eighteen years ago, she assumed the responsibility of head priest of the temple.

Speaking to TNIE, the 72-year-old reflected on her journey with humility and gratitude. “This temple has no head priest, but we use the term for official purposes. We are all serving the people in our own way. During the more than five decades of my service as a priest, I have not come across people who have objected to my presence. There may have been some questions raised, but those didn’t really bother me. My motivation is to serve the people, “she said.

Kovil Amma not formally trained in conducting rituals, offerings

Through the years, she has had the endearing titles of Thirumeni Amma and Kovil Amma bestowed upon her by people touched by her devotion and compassion. Even during menstrual cycles, she gracefully navigated her responsibilities, allowing her younger brother, Jayaprakash, to step in to perform the rituals.

“Menstruation neither concerned me nor stopped me from performing my duties. As a priest, my job is to listen to the plight of devotees and pray to god for them. I have not been formally trained in conducting the rituals and offerings. But I have the blessing of god and the experience and knowledge of my elders,” she says with pride.

Run by the Edayil Trust, the Veliyam Murugan temple receives devotees from all corners of Kerala who are drawn by the presence of a woman priest. Jayaprakash, who is also secretary of the temple administration, said the concept of a head priest is alien to their beliefs. “Kovil Amma is solely responsible for fulfilling the rituals and offerings at the temple. She has the blessing of god,’’ he said.

