New trade union BJMS emerges, claims support of BJP leaders

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Bhartiya Janata Mazdoor Sangh (BJMS), a new trade union asserting endorsements from certain national BJP leaders, has come into existence. The Kozhikode district meeting of BJMS took place on Saturday, although the BJP state leadership has distanced itself from the organisation, affirming no affiliation.

During the meeting, BJMS state president Adv Dolgove highlighted that the organisation’s primary goal is to spread the message of the development of the Narendra Modi government to all sections of the people. The first state delegates’ assembly of BJMS is scheduled for September 3 in Ernakulam.

Sudeesh Kesavapuri, elected as the district president of BJMS, shared that the organisation was registered in September 2021, with BJP national leader Om Shant Prakash Jatav serving as the national president.

Kesavapuri claimed that BJMS has units in various states across the nation. Former district general secretary of BMS, O K Dharmaraj, holds the position of Kozhikode general secretary for BJMS. Several former office-bearers of both the BJP and BMS also participated in the meeting.

BJP State President K Surendran said that BJMS has no affiliation with the party. He issued a press release clarifying that the notion that the new organisation serves as a feeder entity for the BJP is unfounded.” The BJP and its affiliated organisations have no affiliation with BJMS. We have noticed that the photograph of Narendra Modi and the party’s symbol are being utilised for BJMS events. The party will resort to legal action against such practices,” he said. He added that action will be taken against the BJP workers if they associate with the new organisation.

Moreover, the BJP Ernakulam district committee suspended Adv Dolgove from the party for six years on the grounds of “anti-party activities.” Adv K S Shiju, in a press release on Sunday, announced Dolgove’s suspension from the primary membership of the party, with the approval of the party’s state president. Dolgove currently holds the position of ward member in the Elamkunnapuzha grama panchayat in Ernakulam.

