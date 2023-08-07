NSS softens stand, abandons open protest against Shamseer

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Taking the steam out of the raging revolt against Speaker A N Shamseer in the “myth vs science” row, the NSS has softened its stand and abandoned open protest. Instead, it will look to take legal recourse.

The protest was beginning to take on communal dimensions with a few fringe organisations taking up the issue, and a high-level meeting of the NSS on Sunday decided not to aggravate the situation by continuing with an open protest, sources close to the NSS leadership said. “We don’t wish to upset the communal harmony in the state. But that doesn’t mean that we won’t pursue the issue further,” they said.

Moreover, the NSS is apprehensive about its protest being hijacked by the Sangh parivar, which has already launched efforts to seize the “golden opportunity” to reap political gains. “As resentment brews among the faithful, we find ourselves sandwiched between Muslim fringe organisations and the Sangh parivar. The NSS does not wish to be caught in a trap set by the BJP-RSS. We are keen to avoid it,” the sources said.

The two top decision-making bodies of the NSS - the board of directors and the executive council - felt that it was better to move legally against Shamseer, they said. Talking to TNIE, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation would move the court in the matter. “The government has not responded to the speaker’s controversial remarks.

If the government does not take appropriate steps to de-escalate the issue, the NSS has decided to pursue legal options to protect the Hindu faith. We have entrusted our legal team to check the possibilities of filing a legal petition,” he said. The organisation also plans to mobilise its members for active participation in Hindu festivals such as the Vinayaka Chathurthi.

The NSS leadership will utilise its organisational set-up to organise such celebrations at the micro level. The NSS is also closely watching the political developments triggered by the controversy. The organisation appears to be unhappy with the response of the UDF, especially the Congress, which has adopted a neutral stance after offering initial support to Sukumaran Nair’s standpoint.

Ganesh Kumar lauds the decision

Ruling LDF MLA and NSS director board member K B Ganesh Kumar said the NSS leadership has taken a righteous decision to call off the protest. “The NSS general secretary has said that the organisation doesn’t want to upset the communal harmony and promote violence,” he told reporters.

