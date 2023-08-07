Young Kathakali artist collapses, dies during performance

Express News Service By

ALAPPUZHA: A heart-wrenching incident occurred during a Kathakali performance at Sree Dhanwanthari Temple in Maruthorvattom, Cherthala, late Sunday night.

Raghunath Mahipal, a promising 24-year-old Kathakali artist, tragically passed away while showcasing his artistry at the temple. The young talent hailed from Kollamnirappel House, Chethicode, Kanjiramattom in Ernakulam.

According to relatives, Raghunath collapsed while performing at the temple. Immediately, the temple authorities rushed him to a nearby private hospital in Cherthala, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Raghunath Mahipal was a second-year student pursuing his master's in Kathakali at RLV College of Music in Tripunithura. During his holidays, he also participated in a troupe's Kathakali programs.

His relatives believe that this unfortunate incident occurred while he was on holiday and performing with the troupe.

Two years ago, Raghunath achieved the prestigious first rank in BA Kathakali from RLV, showcasing his immense talent and dedication to the art form. He was the only son of his parents.

The sudden demise of such a talented young artist has left everyone in shock and grief.

