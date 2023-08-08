‘A’ and ‘I’ groups make their point: Leaders told to take united calls

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Lok Sabha elections less than a year away, the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups appear to have scored a political victory over the KPCC leadership, with the Congress high command urging the state leadership to take a collective decision on every contentious issue. The directive came after both ‘A’ and ‘I’ group leaders alleged lack of consultation at the KPCC level and made known their dissatisfaction over reported unilateral decisions in organisational matters. The instructions came at a meeting state party leaders had with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge last week in New Delhi.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal reportedly told state Congress president K Sudhakaran and parliamentary party leader V D Satheesan that the leadership alone cannot ensure the victory the party so dearly yearns for in the state. There are very experienced leaders in the state and any decision will have to be taken based on collective discussion, they were reportedly told.

The high command also asked the KPCC to convene the political affairs committee — a body formed to discuss and decide on important issues — every month. The two factions had also scored over the KPCC leadership in the reorganisation of mandalam committees. Contrary to the procedure implemented at the time of reorganisation of block-level committees, the high command ruled out KPCC intervention in the selection of mandalam committee office-bearers.

The revamp of mandalam panels hit a roadblock after both groups alleged that Satheesan and Sudhakaran had included names of leaders who had declared their fealty to them in the list The national leadership sought resolution of any issues that arise at the district level. “This is a boost for both groups,” a senior ‘A’ group leader told TNIE. “The high command’s interventions were positive. The instructions for a collective decision and to solve mandalam committee election issues locally will accord us bargaining power. This bodes well for the organisation,” he said.

The high command, for the first time, has given the state leadership carte blanche to prepare for the 2024 general election. It was directed to prepare a election strategy and form a campaign committee.

