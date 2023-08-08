CM shying away from real issues: Opposition leader V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader V D Satheesan has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is following the style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by shying away from issues that affect people. “The chief minister is not ready to meet the media and answer the questions raised by the opposition. He speaks only in party meetings where no one raises questions. He is not bothered about the happenings in the state. Shameful things are going on in the home department which he is handling. The chief minister has taken it as a convenience not to answer. But we will make him answer the questions in the assembly,” said Satheesan while inaugurating the protest at Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was also critical of BJP president K Surendran who accused the UDF of not moving an adjournment motion against Speaker A N Shamseer for his controversial statement about Lord Ganesha.

“We do not consult Surendran on our proceedings in the assembly. The people of the state have told Surendran’s party that if they have something to say, it is enough to say it from outside the assembly. It is enough for him to say and decide from outside the assembly gate. The UDF will decide what to say inside. The UDF has taken a stand on the issue against the Speaker. That position will be said where it needs to be said,” he said.

Satheesan also said that the police should form a special team to probe the allegation raised by Thomas K Thomas on the murder attempt on him. The Congress has stepped up pressure on the government on Muthalapozhi where the fishermen communities are demanding a permanent solution to the frequent boat accidents, inside and outside the assembly. Attingal MP, Adoor Prakash held a one-day hunger strike at Muthalapozhi as part of the protest.

Satheesan accused the government of working hand in glove with the Adani Group on the issue. Vowing to fight for the rights of fishermen, he said that Congress is not ready to leave them to their fate. The protest has received support from the coastal community discontented with the slow pace of government action.

Meanwhile, a fishing boat capsized while returning with the catch on Monday morning. The four fishermen in the boat swam to the shore.

