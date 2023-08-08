Enforcement squads to monitor waste management initiatives of LSGs

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure high-quality waste management services and scientific handling of waste, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has taken the initiative to deploy enforcement squads for consistent monitoring and performance evaluation of local self-governing bodies throughout the state. The squads will be responsible for overseeing various waste management initiatives implemented by these bodies as part of the Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam (Waste-free New Kerala) campaign, which has set the ambitious goal of making Kerala a garbage-free state by 2024.

Recently, the LSGD issued an order to establish enforcement squads that will supervise activities such as door-to-door waste collection, proper segregation, appropriate storage of segregated waste, functioning of decentralised waste management facilities including Thumboormuzhy units, sanitary waste disposal, and more.

This proactive measure by the LSGD is in line with Phase II of the campaign, set to conclude in November.

The decision comes in the wake of the major fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, which prompted the High Court to appoint three amicus curiae to oversee the state and local bodies’ actions towards scientific management of waste. Consequently, the LSGD deployed 23 enforcement squads to enforce compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“The squads have been identifying various violations related to waste management. Our efforts to enhance the collection of non-biodegradable waste are progressing rapidly. This expansion naturally poses stress on the existing system. To optimise waste management, we need to identify bottlenecks. The squads will evaluate the adequacy of material collection facilities and operations of decentralised waste management units, and report their findings. It is crucial to expand infrastructure and broaden coverage,” Additional Chief Secretary, LSGD, Sarada Muraleedharan explained.

She said the department is considering reinforcing the enforcement squads due to their potential strain from their current responsibilities. “We have restructured the existing system, and addressing the need for additional resources is a priority,”she added. The squads will maintain ongoing surveillance of these activities and report their findings monthly to the district joint directors. Officials confirmed that these squads will monitor the actions undertaken by the Secretaries to address the identified issues.

Squads to track

Regular door-to-door collection of waste

Movement of collected waste to storage facilities

Whether collected waste is stored in public places

Monitoring storage facilities

Operations of Thumburmuzhy aerobic bins, their upkeep and hygiene

Facilities for segregation, storage space, movement of rejects and more

Bulk waste generators

Handling of sanitary waste

